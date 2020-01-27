Arunachal: AISU calls off 12 hours capital bandh

Itanagar

The Arunachal Indigenous Students Union (AISU) on Tuesday called off its proposed 12-hour Capital bandh was scheduled on Tuesday, following an assurance given by the Education Minister to look into their demands.

The announcement was made by AISU, President, Techi Talik in a press conference on Monday after a meeting with Education Minister, Taba Tedir who summoned the forum for a dialogue on Monday which was attended by SP, Capital and representatives of the Forum.

Meanwhile, Talik said that they are temporarily suspending their bandh call and will resume it if the authority fails to fulfill their demands within four months.

The forum further thanked all well-wishers for extending their support to the cause behind the bandh call.

The demand which include immediate deportation of Chakma, Hajong and Tibetian, strict checking of ILP at all illegal entrance of state, renaming of Rajiv Gandhi University as Arunachal University, renaming of IG Park as Abo Tani Park, immediate installation of Bio-metric attendance system in entire government, Middle, secondary and Higher Secondary school of state. immediate shifting of all the government and private running school away from National Highway, immediate ban of IMFL and narcotic and psychotropic substances, inclusion of Arunachal history as a mandatory subject from Class III to Class IX, monthly release of students stipend for metric and post metric students etc.