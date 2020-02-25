Arunachal: AESMU observes 16th Foundation day

Pasighat By Maksam Tayeng

The All East Siang Mechanic Union (AESMU) observed its 16th Annual Foundation Day today near Sawmill area, 2 Mile with much funfair that was attended by 38th Pasighat East MLA, Kaling Moyong as Chief Guest and Officer In-Charge Pasighat Police Station, Atan Taki as Guest of Honour amidst the presence of AESMU President, Oyin Gao and other members.

Addressing the gathering MLA Kaling Moyong said that, he is happy to see the coordination among the members of AESMU and suggested to stay united to help each other during hours of need.

Moyong also informed the gathering of AESMU about his initiative to road condition of the township including the part of Sawmil and Jarkong areas. He also put light on the attempt of the government in improving uninterrupted power supply in the township of Pasighat which is in the final stage but the project is delaying due to land issue as land donors are creating hurdle in letting construct the electric pole.

Guest of honour, Pasighat PS Officer In-Charge Atan Taki said that, the union members of the AESMU must be sincere in their duties and responsibilities with maintaining discipline as their good behavior will impress others. Taki also said that the union must also work on maintaining law and order and they shouldn’t indulge in consuming alcohol during working hours.

Earlier, AESMU President, Oyin Gao, presented his presidential address and said that, role of mechanics are very important in today’s world without whose services the normal life will get paralyzed as use of motor vehicles is a necessity for all today.

Gao appeal for giving due respect and regard to mechanics also, but at the same time he urged his fellow mechanics to be honest and sincere in doing duties. Welcome address was given by Dagge Riba and union report was presented by union General Secretary, Jagdish Burman.