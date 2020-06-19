Arunachal: AEKDSU suspends proposed 36 hours East Kameng district bandh

Itanagar- All East Kameng district students union (AEKDSU) today suspended the proposed 36 hours East Kameng district bandh call given from 22 June in view of several demand of the people in general and students community in particular placed before the government and assurances received after meeting.

AEKDSU President Chakang Yangda addressing the press persons here at Arunachal Press club (APC) inform that the district of East Kameng has been facing several untold problems and the local indigenous people including the several NGOs, CBOs and student communities has been pursuing the administration and government for a solution and resolutions.

We have placed few important issued with the government which include full fledge ADC with several administrative officers for several administrative headquarter in the districts.

Maintenance and repairing of Pacha Hydel project, establishment of blood bank in the district.

Posting of post graduate teachers/ trained graduate teachers in several higher secondary and secondary schools of the district.

Repairing and maintenance of Bebo Colony Higher Secondary School as a case is in SIC. Fast track of investigation of Seppa-Chyangtajo road under SIT.

He inform that there was lack of IAS Officer in the district but after the transfer of the DC to New Delhi the earlier ADC who is an IAS who was transfer to Itanagar has been send back to Seppa as a new DC but our demand for full fledge ADC will continue.

He said that a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Minister (WRD, Sports & YA) Mama Natung who is a local legislature of the district in which the three lawmakers of district which include Hayeng Mangfi, Tapuk Taku and Goruk Pordung were present.

Apart of lawmakers the ANYA President Byabang Joram, General Secretary Dr. Bengia Tada, students leaders which include Pritam Waii Sonam, AEKDSU executive members and others have a marathon discussion on the various issues raised by the students union since long. He said.

The meeting was held here at AP Civil Secretariat on June 18 to address the grievances and a resolution was also adopted and assurances was given to address all the issue shortly. He said.

The full fledge ADC will be done shortly in next two months.

The work for repairing and maintenance of Pacha Hydel project will started by June 26 as materials from Kolkatta has arrived and person who will repair the machine is in quarantine and hope soon the work would start.

With regards to establishment of Blood bank President inform that as per information to made functional the blood bank in due course of time as the medical equipment for the district has already been proposed to the government.

The posting of PGT/TGT has already been started however it is not sufficient and assurance was received that more PGT/TGT will be workout by the department. he said.

With regards to posting of administrative officers that 5 circle officers for the district would be posted while the investigation on Seppa-chayang Tajo road would be fastback and the case of Bebo Colony HSS which is in SIC will be followed-up. He said.

We hope that the assurances given by the Minster may be kept as a priority for the district and all these issue raised by the students union are addressed in the greater interest of the general pubic and student community.

We therefore suspend our democratic movement and hereby suspend the proposed 36 hours bandh call given, we will wait and if necessary we will always stand for the welfare of students community and general public of East Kameng district at any point of time. He added.