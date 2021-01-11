Arunachal: AdiSU distributes relief materials to fire victims of Bingung village in Siang   

PASIGHAT – The Adi Students’ Union ( AdiSU ) of Siang District Unit distributed relief materials to 7 fire victim families of Bingung village under Rumgong Sub-Division in Siang district.

Team AdiSU led by Tanibar Tatak, President and Johny Gammi, General Secretary of AdiSU Siang District unit, reached the village of Bingung on Monday by walking 4.5 KM on foot from Molom village from where there is no motorable road.

On reaching the village the AdiSU team interacted with the victim families, village elders and learnt about their ordeals where the fire victims lost almost everything in a severe fire accident that took place on 7th January last. The relief materials included rice, kitchen item utensils, carpet and winter wear blanket, informed Dutin Jamoh, Vice Chairman, vigilance AdiSU.

The Bingung village under Rumgong Sub-Division in Siang District is some 22.5 KM from Rumgong and the village is still not properly connected with proper motorable road due to which people in those village is facing lots of hardship, informed the team AdiSU reached the village on foot by walking 4.5 KM from Molom village.

Bingung village with 42 house families is waiting for proper road connectivity with the rest of the state as the last motorable to reach the Bingung village is upto Molom village. The 7 houses were completely gutted down and people in those villages with bottleneck communication needed our help so we reached out to them and offered relief materials, informed team AdiSU.

Among other AdiSU members in the relief team were Arun Tamuk, Convener AdiSU (Apex), Nitnong Mize, IPR Secy, Tamo Taga, Secy Health & Hygiene, Dutin Jamoh, Vice Chairman Vigilance, Tanung Puning Assistant Law & Justice Secretary, Leon Lomtung, former President AdiSU Siang Dist.