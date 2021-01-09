Arunachal: ADAYO submit memo to BRO CE on Sarli (Purchi) to Damin-Huri road

ITANAGAR: All Damin Area Youth Organisation (ADAYO), in a memorandum to the Border Road organization (BRO) Chief Engineer, Naharlaugn on Friday has urged the BRO 85 Road construction company (RCC) based at Koloriang, Kurung Kumey district for resolving of several issue pertaining to the road from Sarli (Purchi) to Damin-Huri.

The organization led by its President Tolum Tapam, Vice President Damin Takiak, General Secretary Yamra Tai on Friday meet the Chief Engineer (BRO) at Naharlagun and urge upon the for immediate re-blacktopping of Damin-Huri raod from Purchi, re-cutting of 28-km Potung-Tarak box-cutting and 54-km Dangkar-Letig sloping road, proper construction of drainage system, retaining walls, culverts, widening of the road at various locations to avoid dangerous turning points particularly at Kerikriang turning, Pha stream near Huri, long turning point of 39-km, cancellation of charcoal burning point and shifting it to kamuk for easy transportation to all working places among others.

The organisation further demanded for immediate action and start of the work at the earliest in the greater interest of public service and convenient.