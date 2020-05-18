Arunachal: Acute shortage of nurses in the state- Nurses Association

Itanagar-: The Trained Nurses Association of India- Arunachal Pradesh State Branch has submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister Pema Khandu highlighting various issues concerning the nurses. The association in their memorandum informed that there is acute shortage of nurses in the state in various cadres. They claimed that the numbers of existing Nurses in all cadres are not as per the called Indian Public Health Standard Norms/Indian Nursing Council Norms (IPH/INC Norms).

The association informed that total requirement of nursing officer is 2630 in the state while existing post is 599. Similarly the requirement for senior nursing officer is 139 while the existing post is 14, assistant nursing superintendent requirement is 29 but existing post is 13 and requirement for nursing superintendent is 26 while the existing post is 2.

Further they sought uniform allowance at par with central government rate. “The file in this regard have been moved several times but always comes back from higher authority without approval,” they added. The association also sought changes in the recruitment rule (RR).

“The RR of Nurses is yet to be amended since 1979-80. The proposal in this regard has been placed before govt. since 2014 but it is yet to get clear from secretariat office (ARD & Health),” the association alleged. Even though state government has instructed to conduct DPC of various departments after every six month, the nurses association alleged that DPC for some post of Nurses has been postponed for the last 3 years without any reason.

Lastly the association has urged state government to raise the salary of the nurses who are being hired on contract basis especially to work for Covid 19 duty from existing 20000/- per month to Rs 50000/- per month. They have appealed to the Chief Minister to look into the matter and take action at the earliest.

Techi Mepung secretary of Trained Nurses Association of India- Arunachal Pradesh State Branch after submitting the memorandum while speaking to media appealed to the state government to address the issue raised by them at the earliest.

Meanwhile, deputy director Nursing, Kijum Karga while talking to media urged state government to look into the issues concerning the nurses. “The concerns raised by Trained Nurses Association of India- Arunachal Pradesh State Branch are genuine and will have to address by the authorities. The Covid 19 crisis has further necessitated the need to fast-track these issues,” she said. She highlighted manpower as the critical issue concerning the nurses.

“The existing nurses have been divided for Covid and non Covid duty. Though we don’t have Covid 19 patients but still people with symptoms are getting admitted and nurses have to take care of them. Others are working for contact tracing. So it is taking toil on the nurses,” she said. Further she added that with ICU ward coming up in various hospitals there is need for ICU trained nurses. “There is no dearth of qualified and trained nurses in the state. We are providing data to the government regarding nurses and the govt will take final decision,” she added.