Arunachal: Action being taken for illegal timber operations- Pema Khandu

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who also holds the portfolio of Environment and Forests, informed the Assembly that the Govt is aware of the illegal felling of trees under Borduria village reserve forest, and action will be taken.

Replying to a supplementary from MLA Wanglin Lowangdong during ‘question hour’ in the House on Wednesday, Khandu said the Chief Conservator of Forests has written two letters to the DCF asking him to file report on the matter. The DCF on his part has filed the report and ceased the three saw and veneer mills for reportedly involving in the illegal timber operations. Further actions will be taken within 10-15 days, he assured.

To another supplementary from Nyato Rigia regarding re-naming of the District Hospital, Daporijo as Tadak Dulom District Hospital, the Chief Minister informed that so far, no recommendation has been received from any quarter on this matter. He said any road or building is named after an eminent personality on recommendation from concerned Deputy Commissioner. The CM, however, assured to place the matter in the Cabinet upon receipt of recommendation from the DC, Upper Subansiri.

Dy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, while replying to a supplementary from Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso, who claimed there was disparity in allocation of SPA fund, informed that SPA is allocated from the Centre to the state and the state allocates it to the departments on need base, not on party affiliations. He further informed that Itanagar is one of the priority areas with lots of fund being pumped in for the development of roads, schools, hospitals, electricity and water supply.

Refuting the allegation that local MLAs are not consulted in selecting schemes or often some schemes which were rejected by the MLAs are taken, the Dy CM informed that the senior most MLA of the district is Chairman and other MLAs are members of the District Planning Committee and on the basis of its recommendations, funds are provided.

Horticulture Minister Tage Taki, while replying to a supplementary from Dirang MLA Phurpa Tsering, informed that the Joint Director of Horticulture was not initially earmarked for Central Institute of Temperate Horticulture, Dirang but a stop gap arrangement to look after the institute. He further informed that in view of the importance of horticulture leading to high workload, the Govt is contemplating to re-orient the department and create two separate Directors for Eastern and Western Zone.

On being asked whether any step has been taken to interlink the various stream of the state by MLA Ninong Ering, WRD Minister Mama Natung informed that no such steps has been taken by the State Govt. He however informed that the Brahmaputra Board which has been looking after the river and water management has been taken over by North East Water Management Authority. He assured to take the suggestions of the members if and when such a step is taken up in future.