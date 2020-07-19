Arunachal- ACF expresses concern over breach of SOPs by the members

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar- The Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF) has urged members of the community to strictly follow the government orders in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic. The forum has expressed concern over the breach of SOPs and orders issued from the concerned deputy commissioners and health department by the members of the community.

Citing the example of 2 Kilo Naharlagun Christian prayer center incidents in which 18 members tested positive after attending a prayer meet, the ACF said these kinds of gatherings which are explicitly prohibited by the government should not be undertaken as it poses threat for further spread of the virus in the community.

Further the ACF has strictly directed all the Church leaders and believers to suspend all groups or gatherings like prayer fellowships, Opening of Prayer Centers, home visit prayer teams and Church Services in the Capital region till August 3 next as directed by the government of Arunachal Pradesh.

Meanwhile talking to this correspondent , the ACF President Toko Teki has urged the members of the community to extend support to frontline workers by abiding the laid down SOPs. He also added that the entire community should not be held responsible for the act of any individual or group and informed that since the start of first lockdown in the state the ACF has been regularly emphasizing on the needs to follow the order of the government in regards to Covid 19 pandemic.