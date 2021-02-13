Arunachal:  Academic Board Adi Baane Kebang felicitates APPSCCE 2020 selected officers and GDMOs

PASIGHAT- ( By- Maksam Tayeng )- The Academic Board Adi Bane Kebang organized a felicitation programme of recently selected/qualified officers and GDMOs exam of which was conducted by Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission ( APPSCCE ) at Hotel Donyi Ashok, Itanagar today.

The felicitation programme was attended by Kaling Moyong, MLA Pasighat East as Chief Guest, while Onit Panyang, IAS and Dr Moromor Lego, Director, Health Services, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh attended as Special Guests including Getom Borang, President ABK, Dr David Gao, Secretary Education, ABK, Sekkong Pertin, President ABK Papumpare unit and host of other dignitaries also attended.

Moyong in his addressing the programme said that ‘young officers of Arunachal Pradesh should work on the mission to take Arunachal Pradesh to a greater height of development’. He also exhorted the mission and vision of the state govt. under the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

While Onit Panyang also encouraged the awardees to be sincere in executing their duties as per the service rule and be a good partner of the community in the development process. Sharing his administrative experiences he said that the bureaucracy is a vital part of dispensing government policies and programmes which need pragmatic and sincere efforts.

Dr Moromor Lego as a special guest said that Doctors should be pragmatic in their approach toward their patients. While addressing the young Doctors he also said ‘Doctors have a multidimensional role in the development of society and toward the state’.

On his part, ABK President, Getom Borang said that, as a community we need to be proactive in contributing toward development of Arunachal Pradesh. He appraised the young officers to be obedient and sincere toward their duties.