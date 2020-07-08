Arunachal: ABSU with others planted tree saplings marking Van Mahotsav Week

Pasighat- While marking the Van Mahotsav Week and as a part of beautifying the township of Pasighat, the All Bogong Students’ Union along with AESDSU, ABKYW, Covid Warrior, AMCSU have planted tree saplings at three locations here in Pasighat today.

Informing about the plantation programme and its objective, ABKYW office bearers Austeem Muang and Manning Moyong said that, the basic objective of the plantation drive was to beautify the township of Pasighat while increasing the greenery of this centurion town.

Muang further informed that the saplings were sponsored by Aling Pinggam, Honorary Secretary, Asia Pacific Youth Organization who happened to be the former President, Adi Baane Kebang Youth Wing.

Avenue plantation were done along the Highway between Madical Chariali to Sibo Korong bridge besides CHF, Pasighat, Pasighat township main market place from where vegetable vendors were removed and at Apocoland in the bank of River Siang.

In the plantation drive, COVID Warrior Chairman, advocate Taber Tamuk, AESDSU President, Oyin Yosung besides ABSU President and GS, Oni Dai and Siang Moyong. The organizations have appealed all walks of life to come forward to plant more trees for a better environment.