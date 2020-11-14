Arunachal: ABKYW with Highway officials inspect Pasighat-Pangin road blockade sites

PASIGHAT: ( By Maksam Tayeng ) – Concerned over the lackadaisical attitude and nature of road constructing agency M/s T. K. Engineering and Consortium Pvt. Ltd. in clearing the debris at the blockade sites of National Highway-13 along the stretches of Pasighat-Pangin road, the Adi Baane Kebang Youth Wing ( ABKYW ) led by President, Joluk Minung and General Secretary, Jote Mingki along with other executive members inspected the status and condition of blockades of road today in the presence of EE Highway PWD, Er. Dabe Perme, Project Manager and PROs from constructing agency.

In this regard the team ABKYW which had convened a press conference at Itanagar on 28th October last had alleged negligence of M/s TK Engineering and Consortium in maintaining the stretches of said road and had demanded that the state government and construction agency M/s TK Engineering and Consortium Pvt Ltd to clear all block points on National Highway-13 (Pasighat-Pangin road) within 15 days.

Team ABKYW had also demanded that the construction agency to wind-up the project by December 2020, especially the Yembung bridge of Package-IV under NH-13, which has been lying incomplete since the project was initiated way back in 2010.

“The public of the Siang belt including from neighbouring districts like Upper Siang, Shi-Yomi, West Siang, Leparada etc have been seeking restoration of NH-13 for improved connectivity and smooth flow of traffic, the blockage and debris on the roadside, caused by landslides that occurred in the past three years, are still lying unattended.

On 21 October last, a memorandum was submitted to the Chief Secretary and Highway Chief Engineer regarding the matter, but not a single block point has been cleared then,” had alleged Joluk Minung. Barring a few locations of blockade sites all the blockades are still to be cleared and the constructing firm is taking the work lightly by engaging limited men and machineries, ABKWY alleged.

“This NH-13 has also got strategic importance for national security in case of any war breaks out between India and China, as the troops movement will take place from this road”, added Minung while urging Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh and Govt. of India, MoRTH to intervene for speedy completion of uncompleted portion of the road while maintaining the blockade sites.

In today’s inspection, the Highway division of PWD has fully assured the ABKYW to clear all the debris on the blockade sites at 28.300 Km, 29.833 Km, 30.050 Km, 36.200 Km, 37.900 Km, 38.700 Km and 38.800 Km by 15th December 2020 as some portion of the blockade has been partly cleared. Executive Engineer, Highway, PWD, Er. Dabe Perme said that the road restoration must be taken up on war footing by the concerned constructing firm/agency.

However, the Project Manager of M/s TK Engineering has also assured to clear all the debris within next 15 days including assurance for completion of bridge over Yembung river by this year end of 31st December 2020.

Meanwhile, the ABKYW team has cautioned that if the restoration works, clearance of debris in blockade sites are not cleared on time, the organization will launch a democratic movement where Dy. Commissioners and Supt. of Police vehicles from U/Siang, Shi-Yomi, W/Siang, Leparada districts will be blocked/stopped in this stretch of road as a mark of democratic movement.