Arunachal: ABKYW appeals govt for improved health care facilities in BPG hospital   

Pasighat- ( By Maksam Tayeng ) The Adi Baane Kebang Youth Wing (ABKWY) appealed the state government for improving the healthcare facilities of Bakin Pertin General (BPG) Hospital on priority basis. This hospital caters healthcare services to the patients of entire Siang and Dibang Valley districts including parts of northern Assam villages adjoining Arunachal Pradesh.

The team ABKYW led by President, Joluk Minung submitted a five point memorandum to the visiting Health & Family Welfare Minister, Alo Libang here at Pasighat on Friday and sought his committed assurance on early enhancement of healthcare facilities for BPG hospital, Pasighat as this is the only potential Government Hospital in the entire state which is only next to the TRIHMS, Naharlagun.

The five point memorandum includes, creation/posting of at least 50 nos of Nursing Officer for better health care delivery system, creation/posting of enough ministerial staffs, allotment of at least 3 nos of ambulances and 1 Advance Life Support Ambulance (ALS) to deliver essential medical services to the critical patients, 1 Hearse funeral vehicle/death body carrier and establishment of a pre-fabricated COVID-19 center at BPGH as North Eastern Institute of Folk Medicine (NEIFM)/ AYUSH hospital is presently requisitioned as COVID-19 hospital by District Administration due to COVID-19 pandemic.

ABKYW has also appealed the state government not to reopen the school till the COVID-19 pandemic cases not controlled or till a proper vaccine are in the market. ABKYW President, Joluk Minung said that, the reopening of school at this hour as most of the school has started admission of students, might lead to a situation where the COVID-19 positive cases multiplies and we can’t let our students/youngsters be our testing kits.

With positive note, Minung also shared that, Health Minister assured for the early sanctioning of their appealed memorandums and added that, the need of the hour is to provide the best health care facilities to BPGH, Pasighat so that our people don’t waste their hard earned money to procure health services outside the State where our innocent people/patients are overcharged/looted in most of the hospitals including at Dibrugarh, Assam.