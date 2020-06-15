Arunachal: ABKYW alleges negligence from Admin in handling COVID cases in Pasighat 

Pasighat- ( By Maksam Tayeng )- The Adi Baane Kebang Youth Wing has alleged that ” DC Pasighat, Dr. Kinny Singh of being incompetent in handling the COVID-19 cases here in Pasighat, East Siang District” . the youth wing has issued a press statement in this regard.

In a press statement today, ABKYW President, Joluk Minung has said that, the transmission of COVID-19 from infected patients to two other frontline workers happened because of negligence from District Administration.

ABKYW also alleged poor management from District Administration as frontline workers on COVID positive patient duties were not put in a designated quarantine camp, rather those frontline workers were allowed to stay in their official quarters with families.

The ANM nurse who was tested COVID positive was doing her duty in the Quarantine camp being dropped and picked up by her husband from home before her test result came positive. It was only after she got tested positive the nurse was asked to shift to Hotel Serene, if this kind of facility could be arranged earlier then the frontline workers won’t been infected, added ABKYW.

The staff’s of the Quarantine camp wears same disposal surgical masks for 3 to five days and staff’s of the Quarantine camps were allowed freely to roam in the public area and the market, added ABKYW.

Meanwhile when contacted for her clarification on the ABKYW allegation, DC Pasighat Dr. Kinny Singh said that she along with her team of administration had tried their best to handle the covid cases in the district. “We have been maintaining basic guidelines of the government and efforts have been taken to stop the possible community transmission of the COVID-19.

Contact tracing of all those who came in contact with the two frontline workers were done successfully and those 116 contacts were all put under quarantine”, said Singh.

Regarding the allegation of being against tribal customary norms, DC has said that, whatever she has done was as per government guidelines and norms and no laid down norms were breached. Singh also hinted of the allegation derived out of personal vendetta, but she has also invited any kind of inquiry or investigation if she is found wrong.