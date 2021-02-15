Arunachal:  ABKWW’s awareness program on use of marriage mark and Adi shawl concludes at Dambuk

PASIGHAT ( By- Maksam Tayeng ) In continuation of their initiative to make people of Adi community aware in regards to identification of married persons from unmarried ones, the Adi Baane Kebang Women Wing (Apex body) have organized a day long awareness programme at Dambuk, Lower Dibang Valley on Sunday to make the villagers, especially to the Gaon Burahs and village women folk to introduce a new system of marriage mark/symbol called Kongge/Kopung (bangle) for female and Lakkap/Kosi (ring) for male and Adi shawl (Kuyet) for both male and female with separate identical design.

The awareness cum orientation programme headed by ABKWW President, Olen Megu Damin, General Secretary, Opak Takuk Ering, Patron ABK (apex) Tinam Tayeng Lego, WW Eastern V/P Nami Lego Pertin, L/D/Valley ABKWW Resource Mobilization Secretary, Mame Pertin Borang was attended by Gum Tayeng, local MLA Dambuk and former Dambuk MLA, Roding Pertin including ABK representatives of Lower Dibang Valley, ABK Women Wing district unit and Gaon Burahs of adjoining villages of Dambuk.

Speaking on the occasion, Dambuk MLA Gum Tayeng admired the ABK Women Wing team and their initiative to introduce marriage marks for both men and women and also reviving the traditional Adi shawl which was fading away after the use of modern day shawls.

Damuk MLA, who happens to be an inspiration of many Adi women said that, the women rights should be also protected and be given equal rights at par with the men-folks in the society. “During early years, we women were not allowed to even go to school saying women education was not necessary as once they get married they will live in husbands home. But today women are also gradually getting their rights and more awareness is required in this front”, added Tayeng.

Speaking at the sideline of the programme, Olen Megu Damin, President ABKWW said that the proper identification of married men/women was needed for the hour due to absence of any specific marriage marks among the Adis.

“The introduction of marriage marks and new Adi shawl was passed and resolved in the last general conference of ABK at Roing and we are of the plan to introduce the system among our Adi communities all across the Adi villages and jurisdiction”, added Damin. The property rights for women were also broadly and elaborately discussed in the meeting where GBs also took active participation and suggested their views of acceptance and non acceptance.

Vice President, ABKWW Onam Darang Pertin presented the looks and features of the new Adi shawl at the similarity of Assamese Gamosa. She said that the Adis also need its own shawl like the Assamese Gamosa as the same can be used for gifting purposes to any guests. Two shawl, one for men and another for women was outlined and its sample was presented before the public. Gaon Burahs and other speakers like Roding Pertin, Golo Saring appreciated the ABK for the introduction of new marriage marks and shawls.