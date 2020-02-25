Arunachal: ABKWW East Siang conducted mass awareness campaign 

Pasighat

The Adi Baane Kebang Women Wing ( ABKWW ) East Siang Unit led its President, Oti Sitang Eko along with other members conducted a mass awareness campaign on various programmes like marriage mark (symbol) kongge/ koopung (bangle) for female and lakkap/koosi (ring) for male, besides usual anti drugs, marriage registration, girl child education, domestic violence and anti polygamy, pocso act and Adi ku:yet(shawl).

The awareness campaign were conducted tentatively with effect from 9th to 18th February 2020 covering Bosing block, Sille- oyan block, Legong block and Bogong block etc. The marriage mark resolution was adopted by ABK general conference conducted in 2014 at Mechuka and again approved by ABK (apex) in its annual executive meeting held at Roing in January 2020 last for its implementation with immediate effect.

During the course of its campaign the Gaon buras and Gaon burish, the village elders and especially women wing of the village and circle extended warm welcome the ABKWW team and gave much appreciation, support and cooperation to the objective of the campaign initiated by the women workers of the ABK.

During the more than weeklong programme District Medical Officer, Pasighat sent his officials for resource persons and other issues concerning Corona virsus and the ABK WW team is fully working on all ground to improve the Adi society, informed ABKWW President, Oti Sitang Eko and General Secretary, Oming Jamoh Pertin.