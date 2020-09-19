Arunachal: ABK Youth Wing organizes blood donation camp for needy patients

ADVERTISEMENT

Pasighat- The youth wing of Adi Baane Kebang, the apex & appellate body of the Adis, the ABK Youth Wing today organized a blood donation camp at Bakin Pertin General Hospital, Pasighat in collaboration with ABK Women Wing and AYANG, an NGO doing voluntary blood donation charity works led by Chairman, Smti Aini Taki Taloh.

Due to pandemic COVID-19 issues very few blood donors were turning up for blood donation in the hospital because of which doctors were facing shortages of blood in the blood bank to save precious lives. Hence, we organized the blood donation camp so as we could save more lives at this time of pandemic where getting blood donated for needy patients were a huge concern for the hospital, said ABKYW President, Joluk Minung.

Total of 13 blood samples were donated today and the entire ABK is thankful for their donation of blood at this time of pandemic when blood shortages is hitting the medical all time high, said Jote Mingki, Gen. Secretary, ABKYW. The programme was organized under the theme “Donate blood, save life” and was organized on voluntarily basis, added Mingki.

Earlier, the programme was inaugurated by Er. Getom Borang, President, Adi Ba:né Kébang, in the presence of ABK Secretary General, Okom Yosung, Dr Y. R. Darang, Medical Superintendent, Dr Gegong Jongkey, MD pathology and hospital staffs.