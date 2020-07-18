Arunachal: ABK raises concern over re-opening of schools amid growing cases of COVID-19

ADVERTISEMENT

Pasighat: ( By Maksam Tayeng ) Raising strong concern over the re-opening of schools with starting of admission procedures in all the schools (both government and private), Adi Baane Kebang (ABK), the apex & appellate body of Adi society has termed the step of the state government as detrimental and suicidal which may possibly cause to the lives of children in large numbers.

In a letter to Dy. Commissioner, Pasighat on Friday, the ABK stated that the schools and colleges are riskiest place for community spreading of the COVID-19 pandemic as people from all corners come in to one place. “It is quite worrisome to see the innocent students and staffs are compelled to step out of their homes exposing them to the infection during the process of admission.

Even one positive case can be disastrous rendering all your hard work in containing the infection to zero and seriously jeopardizing our collective fight against Covid 19 pandemic”, cautioned the ABK’s Secretary General, Okom Yosung while adding that the schools in Pasighat have started admission of students for the new session 2020-2021 as per the order from the Government.

When CBSE and other competent boards are cancelling conduct of examinations in order to implement social distancing to prevent further spread of covid-19, how come schools in the state of Arunachal Pradesh go against social distancing norms?. This is a very serious and critical issue and if neglected may have far reaching consequences, cautioned ABK to the government. If at all to do, the team ABK has suggested for doing the admission of students strictly through online means or to delay/postpone the admission and other academic activities till covid-19 pandemic normalizes or vaccines are available.

Meanwhile when contacted for government’s response on the appeal of ABK, the East Siang District, Pasighat Dy. Commissioner said that the only higher authorities can clarify on the matter. Further when contacted to Niharika Rai, Secretary Education, Government of Arunachal Pradesh on the concern of the ABK, she said that, she will discuss on the matter with the directorates as the policy has to be implemented uniformly for all in the state.

Rai was responding this on the context of East Siang District, but the same concerns for students are all around the state as the number of covid positive cases in the state are increasing alarmingly day by day which need to be taken precaution by the government.