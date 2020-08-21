Arunachal: ABK extends gratitude to GWS for aiding a sum of Rs. 2,73,882 toward Kaying fire victims

ADVERTISEMENT

Pasighat- The Adi Baane Kebang (ABK) on behalf of Adi community extended its profound gratitude to the Galo Welfare Society (GWS) for extending a sum of Rs. 2,73,882 as a humanitarian in aid toward the Kaying fire victims of Siang district, Arunachal Pradesh.

Kaying village had met with a major fire accident on 25th March 2020 wherein around 54 houses along with a community hall were burned down causing extensive damages of properties.

Getom Borang, President ABK while expressing his gratitude on behalf of ABK and the fire victims said that such gesture from GWS will go a long way in paving more bonhomie between both the tribes. Taho Mibang, President, ABK Siang District Unit also expressed his gratitude to the GWS for the support and said that this support of GWS shall always be remembered and gratified by the Adis.