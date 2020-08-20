Arunachal: ABK East Siang unit visited flood affected Namsing village

ADVERTISEMENT

Pasighat: ( By-Maksam Tayeng)- The executive body members of Adi Baane Kebang East Siang Unit led by President, Obing Yomso and General Secretary, Talut Siram visited the flood affected areas of Namsing village on Wednesday and handed over a Cheque of Rs one Lakh as relief amount, sponsored by Wildlife Trust of India.

The cheque was received by Gaon Burah of the village Duleswas Pangging (HGB) and Bohonto Perme (GB) in the presence of SEEANG foundation Secretary General, Group Captain Retired, Mohonto Pangging and others. While handing over the cheque to the Namsing village, ABKES Unit President, Obing Yomso expressed his thankfulness to WTI, especially to DFO territory, Tashi Mize for their financial support to the worst flood affected village Namsing.

While appreciating the noble works of villagers and SEEANG foundation for their hard work and continuous effort to save and protect the Namsing village, ABK E/Siang General Secretary, Talut Siram also appealed the people of Namsing to conserve the flora & fauna which play an important role in maintaining ecological balance and in deterring floods.

Siram appealed the villagers to conserve flora & fauna on the sideline of hunting activities reported in the village in nearby D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary. ABK will continue to support all the needy villagers whenever and whichever possible, added Siram further.

Meanwhile, some people of Namsing village has questioned whether the Rs. 1 lakh cheque handed over to Namsing village by ABK East Siang was the same cheque which was handed over to the village some days ago which got bounced.

A retired police officer from Namsing village, U. S Perme asked the team ABK at the ground to clarify on the confusion whether the ABK’s cheque from WTI was the same cheque handed over earlier from WTI’s elephant corridor scheme but bounced.

“When I asked about the question the team ABK East Siang President was clueless, but I said I will pursue the bounced cheque handed over to the village earlier. If it was the same cheque received earlier but sent back to DFO for correction or issue a new genuine and valid cheque then why the same is being handed over by ABK again? I appeal the concern authorities of WTI and DFO territory not to make fool of the villagers because such dual faced activities will confuse the people”, added US Perme appealing ABK to get clear in such things before being pushed or used into.