Arunachal: ABK demands for immediate public hearing on Korang circle and Depi, Depi-Moli and Detak villages

PASIGHAT- (By Maksam Tayeng )- The Adi Baané Kébang today organized a peaceful dharna at the office of the Deputy Commissioner, East Siang District along with representatives from various villagers of Korang administrative circle and Depi, Depi-Moli, Detak villages from Nari Sub-Division demanding the state government to conduct public hearing immediately as per E-meeting (cabinet decision) of 22nd September 2017 to demarcate the boundary between East Siang and Lower Siang District.

The people from these affected villages including office bearers and members of Adi Baane Kebang, Adi Baane Kebang Women Wing, Adi Baane Kebang Youth Wing, Adi Students’ Union etc and participated in large numbers in a rally starting from playground of D. Ering Hr. Sec. School Pasighat and the Dharna concluded peacefully at DC office, Pasighat with a submission of representation to the Chief Minister, Arunachal Pradesh through the Deputy Commissioner, East Siang District and Deputy Commissioner, Lower Siang District.

Various speakers like Okom Yosung, Secretary General, ABK, Tamat Gamoh, Joluk Minung and others demanded for conduct of a public hearing at the affected villages within 15 days from the date of submission of representation, failure to do so will invite mass democratic movement by entire Adi Community. The representation was received by DC Pasighat Dr. Kinny Singh and DC Lower Siang, AK Singh who met the representatives of ABK in the DC Pasighat’s office chamber.