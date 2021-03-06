Arunachal: AAYA team visits Under Construction Roads at Bhalukpong

BHALUKPONG- A team of All Aka Youth Association ( AAYA ) on Saturday visited and inspected under construction road from Bhalukpong main bazar to Railway Station. The team is unhappy with quality of road.

Its very unpleasant to know that the road construction happening is seeing to be compromise in the quality and quantity, alleged Musho Gidusow, President All Aka Youth Association ( AAYA ).

Watch Video

AAYA urged the concern department of PWD, Bhalukpong sub division and contractor to kindly maintain the quality of road while construction. the Road construction should be done according to the Government’s DPIR for the beneficiaries of the public and commuters, Said Gidusow

Further, Veer Jebisow the General secretary of AAYA added, ” AAYA will always stand for the betterment of the society, AAYA will not except this illegal and unfair kind of development taking place in the area.

We need development but development should be of quality said Veer jebisow.