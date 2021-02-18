Arunachal: Aatma Nirbhar Nidhi Loan Camp for Street Vendors held at Longding

LONGDING- The Week long Loan Camp for the Street Vendors was organised by DUDA Longding . The 100s of street Vendors of the district took initiative to join the said camp in which out of 158-Registered Vendors , 103 vendors applied successfully for the loan from 16-18th of February 2021 till date.

The loan camp was organised Under the PM SVANidhi Loan Scheme, Under Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana National Urban Livelihood Mission (DAY-NULM) which provides Special Micro Credit Facility to the street vendors for providing affordable working capital loan upto 10,000-rupees to resume their livelihoods that have been adversely affected due to COVID-19 Pandemic, also on timely repayment of the loan an interest subsidy at 7% per annum will be credited to the Bank Account of the beneficiaries through DBT on Quarterly basis.

The loan program was successfully conducted under the able guidances of Er.Talen Taki (

EE UD & Housing , Longding Division ), Ravi Sharma (State Mission Manager, Arunachal State Urban Livelihood Mission, ArSULM) and Staffs of DUDA Longding.