Arunachal: Aatma Nirbhar Nidhi Loan Camp for Street Vendors held at Longding
The 100s of street Vendors of the district took initiative to join the said camp in which out of 158-Registered Vendors , 103 vendors applied successfully for the loan from 16-18th of February 2021 till date.
LONGDING- The Week long Loan Camp for the Street Vendors was organised by DUDA Longding . The 100s of street Vendors of the district took initiative to join the said camp in which out of 158-Registered Vendors , 103 vendors applied successfully for the loan from 16-18th of February 2021 till date.
The loan camp was organised Under the PM SVANidhi Loan Scheme, Under Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana National Urban Livelihood Mission (DAY-NULM) which provides Special Micro Credit Facility to the street vendors for providing affordable working capital loan upto 10,000-rupees to resume their livelihoods that have been adversely affected due to COVID-19 Pandemic, also on timely repayment of the loan an interest subsidy at 7% per annum will be credited to the Bank Account of the beneficiaries through DBT on Quarterly basis.
The loan program was successfully conducted under the able guidances of Er.Talen Taki (
EE UD & Housing , Longding Division ), Ravi Sharma (State Mission Manager, Arunachal State Urban Livelihood Mission, ArSULM) and Staffs of DUDA Longding.