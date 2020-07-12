Arunachal: AAPSU visits prayer centre at 2 kilo area, where one woman tested positive for Covid-19

Naharlagun- A team of All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) accompanying the Naharlagun Police visited the premises of a Prayer Centre located at 2 Kilo Area, Naharlagun today evening where a woman detected positive for Covid-19, informed Meje Taku, Vice president, AAPSU.

The visit was necessitated following a written complaint letter written to AAPSU by colony dwellers informing about the detection of a positive case in 2 Kilo Area and the panic situation in the aftermath of the detection.

One women who had fasted and stayed at the prayer centre for 3 days tested positive for Covid-19 today. The AAPSU team led by the union vice president Meje Taku while collecting details of the entire area asked all the local inhabitants not to leave the area until proper contact tracing and testing is initiated by the authorities, informed Taku.

While informing the Deputy Commissioner telephonically of the entire incident, the Union also appealed for immediate declaration of the area around the Prayer Centre as a “Containment Zone” to halt the further possible mass spread of Covid-19 among the residents and initiation of contact tracing at the earliest.

A comprehensive review of the entire situation also was done by the AAPSU. There are strong possibilities of many such prayer/fasting centres and religious places of worship being open in & around the capital complex region flouting all norms under the SOP issued by the State Government.

The Union strongly reiterates its demand for closure of all religious places of worships including the prayer/fasting centres in the state with immediate effect. We demand stringent action against all violators. If adequate measures are not initiated at the earliest, there are huge possibilities of a Nizammuddin Markaaz like community spread from such places.

The authorities in all the districts across the state were also implored to seal the house of whosoever is detected as positive and declare it as a containment zone. Till the result of the family members comes as negative, they should be put under Home Quarantine & also be given necessary instructions on the do’s & don’ts’, said Taku.

Further, the Union earnestly appealed to all the religious leaders and organizations to take the Covid-19 situation very seriously and not allow opening of places of worship. This is the time for all of us to come together and support the frontline workers in their effort to control the pandemic situation.