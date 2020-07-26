Arunachal: AAPSU team visits flood affected areas of Sigar and Namsing

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: A team of All Arunachal Pradesh Students’Union (AAPSU) led by it’s General Secretary Tobom Dai along with members of All East Siang District students Union (AESDSU), AdiSu, ABSU, Bosing Students’ Union, LBSU, AMCSU visited the flood affected areas of Sigar and Namsing to take stock of the ground situation today.

The team first visited the Sigar village where the marauding Siang river is just few meters away from the village education establishment and any raise in the water volume may swept away the school buildings anytime.

From Sigar the team visited the block point of Mebo Dholla road just above Namsing village where surface connectivity has been totally washed away around 500 meters in length by Siang river which still threatened to erode the downstream villages.Hundred hectares of agricultural land are submerged every monsoon and people forced to relocate from there dwelling places due to Siang flood. the situation remain grim and precarious every raining season.

Making a fervent appeal to the state government after visiting and interacting with the affected villagers Mr Dai said; Since the Siang flood issue is a yearly recurring problem and since the magnitude is beyond the reach of local people, District administration and even the local MLA, the intervention of state government is the need of the hour.

Mega financial package to deal with the rampaging flood every year is the only solution left otherwise the people of lower Mebo comprising of several villages will be subject to such torment every time and live in a atmosphere of uncertainty.

While validating his point for a one time Mega financial package AAPSU General Secretary said since our state is a hilly terrain and few places in the state are endowed with fertile and cultivable land, the said area needs protection because it is one of the highest rice producing bowl of the state.

The team AAPSU also lauded the villagers of Sigar, Namsing and NGO SEEANG led by Retd Group Captain Mohanto Panging engaged in voluntary flood protection work.