Arunachal: AAPSU seeks govt to ensure early & safe release of all the civilians abducted by PLA

Itanagar: The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) today convened an emergency meeting at itanagar in the aftermath of five civilian hailing from Nacho in upper subansiri district being taken forcefully captive by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army.

The AAPSU terms the incident as unfortunate and at the same time calls upon both the Union Government and the State Government to ensure early & safe release of all the Civilians abducted by PLA .

The recent incident is not an isolated case as time and again the PLA have been repeatedly indulging in similar antics whereby innocent civilians living at the inhospitable border areas are taken captive at regular intervals.

Recurrence of such incidents simply reflect the failure of Central Government as well as the State Government in protecting life and security of our people inhabiting the border areas.

The union also feels it imperative to bring forth at such juncture the utter neglect respective governments has meted to this frontier state in terms of accelerating development in the border areas.

The absence of all weather roads and other infrastructure in the border areas have its own sordid stories to tell. This absence is not only making life difficult of the locals living in the border areas but also for the defense personnel’s deployed along the LAC.

Government of India must stop looking Arunachal only through the prism of security and rather take a more inclusive approach of development which are at par with other Indian states.

The misadventures of 1962 should also not be forgotten where our frontier state was a major theatre of war. We feel that with abysmal road infrastructure and other development, history may repeat lest those at Delhi and Itanagar are mindful of the emerging situation.