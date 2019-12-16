Arunachal: AAPSU seeks Govt stand on Chakma-Hajong refugees

Itanagar

Members of All Arunachal Pradesh Students Union (AAPSU) led by its President Hawa Bagang and General Secretary Tobom Dai called on Chief Minister Pema Khandu today.

During the meeting, the AAPSU members sought an official status of Govt of Arunachal on Chakma-Hajong refugees illegally settled in Arunachal Pradesh following the enactment of Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

Chief Minister said that the provisions of Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 will not apply to Arunachal Pradesh as the entire State is covered under the Inner Line notified under the BEFR 1873.

However, Govt of Arunachal Pradesh is examining the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 and will come up with its official position at the earliest.

“Chief Minister also said the ILP will be strengthened and strictly monitored. Necessary instructions have already been given to Chief Secretary and Director General of Police to carry out strict implementation of ILP in the entire State.”