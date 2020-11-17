Arunachal: AAPSU demands postponement of  panchayat and municipality elections

ITANAGAR: The All Arunachal Pradesh Students Union (AAPSU) has questioned the state election commission’s intention on its hasty announcement of state panchayat and municipality election and demanded for postponement of local bodies election.

Urging the state election commission to reconsider its decision, AAPSU served two days ultimatum and demanded for response and stating that failing would invite serious democratic movements what its terms to restore the indigenous rights.

AAPSU president Hawa Bagang said, “ The health department also issued advisory considering the surge of Covid19 cases and the state health infrastructures that holding local body election may put situation worse. Why did the commission hastily announce the election” asked Hawa Bagang.

AAPSU president also claimed that the commission is going ahead with election without completing the electoral procedures. “Super imposition of electoral roll from last Vidhan Sabha electoral roll depriving existing voter list of the Municipal and Panchayat electoral roll of 2013” Bagang stated.

He further claimed that there was no public notice or circular issued regarding the existing electoral roll prior to the announcement of local bodies election. No hearing on addition and deletion of voters list was conducted and final electoral roll was published only on 11 November 2020, he added.

The apex students union further no opportunity was given to public for claims and objection and correction of the voter list.

Stating that the Panchayat election is done on the basis of recommendation of Dying Ering Recommendation 1965, however, there was gross mistake by including temporary settlers of Arunachal in Panchayat election in Vijoynagar, given the right as Indigenous tribes.

AAPSU urged the commission for early correction. It stated that non-indigenous settlers of Vijoynagar were settled with specific condition of territorial integration of India in 1960s and their land lease agreement of the Vijoynagar area settlers ended in 2020 and there is no question of extending the settlers the rights of participation of Panchayat election.