Arunachal:  AAPSU demands complete lockdown in state

Itanagar- The Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) continuing their Demand to State governments should go for complete lockdown in the state. AAPSU will be declare lockdown or bandh called any time anywhere in State if situation there is possibilities of community spread of Covid-19, said AAPSU leaders in a press conference on Sunday .

Addressing the press conference , AAPSU Vice President MejeTaku inform that ” AAPSU has requested State governments for immediately installation and operation of all testing machine which are reached in State, so that numbers of COVID 19 testing to be increase.

Demanding Strengthens of all check gates, he said that ” many people has entered state without informing district administration particularly In capital complex and East Sinag district. He also request the public to stay alert and informed police or AAPSU members if found someone enter from out sides without informing district administration.

expressing concern over the increasing COVID-19 positive cases in state, Taku said that this a alarming phase for us it can be community spread. He appeal the State government should classified the area as red, yellow and green zone and as per covid 19 positive cases, so that public can be alert and can stop the community spreads.

Demanding modifications of SOP in state, Taku said that as per expert the incubation periods of Corona virus is 5-7 days but in State it was taking samples after three days and when tested negative he or she has been sent for home quarantine and we feel that it can be high risk and chances of community spreads.

Disappointing the capital Deputy Commissioner recent order not to provide fooding and lodging facilities to police personal, who are in duty at various quarantine facilities of State capital. AAPSU requested state government to immediately withdraw the order.

Requesting to stop the transfer posting of Nurse in State, he said this not right time to transfer posting of nurses also requested do increase in the men power in health department by recruiting nurse post.

Speaking about opening of schools and colleges, Taku said AAPSU strongly opposing the opening of schools and colleges before 31st August and he requested state government to issue a notification not to open schools and colleges till situation is normal.

Warning the illegally entry by violating ILP which is presently under suspension in state by outsider AAPSU said that members of AAPSU is monitoring if nay one found someone strong action will be taken on them.