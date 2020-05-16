Arunachal: AAPSU Condemns Longding incident

Itanagar- The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) strongly condemned the barbaric act of Indian army killing one innocent civilian namely Lamdaan Lhukam and injuring scores of civilians at pumao in Longding District.

This act is unbecoming of Indian Army which claims itself to be one of the most discipline forces in the whole world.when the law keepers start terrorising it’s own people and start taking innocent life in a democracy it negates the very purpose for what they have been assigned in this part of the country.

The heinous crime purported by the Indian Army has severely compromised and have contradicted the very underlying purpose to maintain law & order and to neutralise underground elements which they have been deployed for. it reflects the lowest ebb of democratic set up.

The random killing of innocent life from time to time by both army personnel and underground elements with impunity active in the TLC region have choked the free spirited life of our people. the recent incident has once again brought forth the pathetic situation our people are subjected into and the defeaning silence maintained by the elected representatives of the region are not helping the matter either.

All the MLAs of TLC region and state government must strongly register it protest in unison before the union government to hand out exemplary punishment. The personal involved should be taken to task.

Further the union demand the state government to give appropriate exgratia to the deceased and injured people.