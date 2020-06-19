Arunachal: AAPSU & AESDSU suspends 12 days lockdown in Pasighat

Itanagar- The All Arunachal Pradesh Students Union (AAPSU) today suspended the 12 days lockdown in Pasighat of East Siang district after a marathon meeting with the state Task Force on Covid and Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday.

Briefing the media here today afternoon AAPSU Vice President Meje Taku inform that after proper action taken by the East Siang district administration it have been observed that the normal works of the people and other administrative works should continue if all precautionary measures has been taken.

He urged district administration of East Siang to coordinate and take help of the covid warriors and other NGOs who are also working and fighting against the Coronavirus (Covid-19) in the district.

We are also coordinating the district administration of Changlang, Lower Dibang Valley and other parts of state and appeal all the students organisation and like minded NGOs, CBOs to coordinate with the administration and at the same time take every precaution as a safety measures.

He also threatened to launch lockdown-like programme if different district administrations failed to do so.

Meanwhile, All East Siang District Union (AESDSU) in a press communication said that after assessing all the necessary measures being undertaken on the ground by the district administration the decision was taken to withdraw the lockdown.

The decision was taken following an in-depth discussion about the scenario with the East Siang District Indigenous Covid-19 Warriors team.

It may be mentioned that the 12-day Pasighat lockdown was announced to contain the possible community spread COVID-19 in Pasighat township area after getting reports from the East Siang District Indigenous Covid-19 Warriors team and All East Siang District Union (AESDSU).

As per official information received by the office of the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU), the test results of primary and secondary contacts have come as “negative” allaying the fears of possible community transmission in the territorial jurisdiction of Pasighat Municipal area.

Also, two areas viz, RWD Office complex, near NCC office, Ward no.6 and Kadu Complex at Jarkong under Ward no. of Pasighat Township have been sealed by the East Siang District Administration today as precautionary measures.

The statement said that other measures announced by the district administration might remain in place and members from All East Siang District Students Union (AESDSU) shall continue rendering voluntary services as covid-19 volunteers whenever and wherever required.