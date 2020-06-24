Arunachal- AAF lauds COVID workers, donates PPE kits

Naharlagun- The Arunachal Artist Forum (AAF) on Wednesday in a simple function held here at conference hall of Directorate of Health Services donated dozens of PPE kits for the purpose of frontline workers serving the humanity apart of their normal duty.

Terming the service and fight against the cooronavirus (Covid-19) as a pandemic and workers as warriors and lauded their role and sincerity and dedication in the fight against Coronavirus. AAF Chairman, Takam Dado Tallum said.

The Central executive members of AFF headed by Chairman Takam Dado Tallum along with Kipa Niba (Vice President), Tai Tugung (Advisor), Lokam Peter (AGS), Heri Jyoti (Finance secretary), Hillang Nima (Spokesperson) and various members paid a visited Directorate of Health Service, Naharlagun.

The team donated 50 nos of PPE kits to frontline workers which were handed over to the Director of Health and Medical, Dr. M. Lego.

Meanwhile, appreciating the noble gestures of the team spirit of executive members of AAF, Director Health appeal all section of society to abide by the SoP issue by department and administrator from time to time in the greater interest of the welfare of general public.