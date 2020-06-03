Arunachal: A teacher built a temporary screening centre in Ngorlung-Ralung village

Ruksin- ( By Elijah Taying, Arunachal24 Citizen Reporter ) With rapid growth of covid-19 cases in the state John Panyang, a resident of Ralung village of Ruksin Sub-Division of East Siang District built a temporary screening centre at the entrance of the Ngorlung-Ralung village situated along the stretch of the MMJ Road.

He had locally constructed the screening point using a transparent plastic and is equipped with a Forehead/Thermal Thermometer, cap, mask, gloves and sanitizer.

Not Only that, he also volunteered himself to contain the further spread of the Novel Corona Virus in the state .

John Panyang, who is a teacher by profession has stated that since his village is near the state boundary of Assam and with scores of daily wagers wandering around the area there is a high chance of spread of the disease as the positive cases in the neighbouring state of Assam has crossed the mark of 1500 and also that the positive cases of the state itself is nearing to 30.

This initiative is a borne of a WhatsApp group, namely ‘NGORLUNG-RALUNG FORUM’, which consists of elite members of both the village of Ngorlung and Ralung under Ruksin Sub-Division of the East Siang District.

Lauding the efforts of John Panyang, Advocate Elijah Taying has urged the residents of the Ngorlung and Ralung village to be co-operative in this effort of containing the further spread of the Novel Corona Virus and to stay indoor and follow the guidelines issued by the government from time to time.

John Panyang further adds that the screening center is a thoughtful attempt to aware the general public and that any doubtful case found shall be advised to seek medical help.

Meanwhile, denizens of the village are now planning to contact health department seeking help from the dept to run this centre in regular basis as the fight against Coronavirus will not end immediately.