Arunachal- A student gave Guru Dakshana to his teacher after 42 years

ZIRO-( By Citizen reporter- Pill Tayam )- It was an emotional moment for a teacher and his student who met each other after 42 years. The student has been posted to the town where he had studied from classes i to iv. After reaching the town, the student first found his teacher and gave him a ” Guru Dakshana” with love and affection.

The student has been posted to the town as the Dy Director of school Education, Lower Subansiri District, Ziro, and the Principal is of Govt. Hr. Sec. School Hija, who taught him 42 years back.

The Dy Director of school Education ( DDSE ) Chobin Tabia luckily traced out his childhood days teacher, Pura Grayu who belongs to Hija village under the Lower Subansiri District, Ziro.

DDSE Chobin Tabia expressed his happiness while speaking to this Citizen Reporter that Pura Grayu sir was instrumental in building his foundation right from Class I to IV beginning from 1974 to 1978.

He told me through telephonic conversation that he never expected that he would find a teacher of his golden heyday teacher that too in a place where he is posted.

From the conversation his happiness and joy was reflected through his eyes and it was boundless as if he won the battle.

When inquired he disclosed that he presented him one branded blanket to wrap his body at this cold place like Ziro. He also contributed some cash as a token of respect and admiration for him.

Today he is in such a position all because of his efforts and contributions by Pura Grayu Sir who laid a strong foundation which stood rusted naked in those days in the village.