Arunachal: 9 fresh COVID-19 cases detected, tally rises to 148

Itanagar– Today, Nine ( 9 ) fresh COVID-19 Positive cases have been reported from Changlang, Longding and Leparada, taking the total tally to 148, disclosed health authorities.

Among these Nine positive cases, 6 are from Changlang, 2 are from Longding and 1 is from Leparada district.

The Changlang positive cases have returned from Uttar Pradesh, Longding positive cases have returned from Karnataka, case from Leparada is a returnee from Delhi and shifted to Covid Care Centre.

All the cases have been detected from different Facilities Quarantine and all are asymptomatic.

Today ‘1’ positive case were released from Lohit district as the test results were negative for two consecutive samples and advised for strict 14 days home quarantine.

Meanwhile, Till today active cases are 126 and 22 patient has been cured and discharged.

As on date, Arunachal Pradesh is still in Green Zone, as all of the cases have been detected in facilities quarantine.

District wise details of Covid-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh as on today