Arunachal: 9 Arunachal cops donate plasma voluntarily

NAHARLAGUN: Nine personnel of Capital Complex police including Naharlagun SDPO DySP Rike Kamsi and Nirjuli police station OC inspector Minli Geyi, who were infected by COVID-19 and recovered, donated their plasma at Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIMHS) here on Thursday.

Others who donated included sub-inspectors R K Jha and Giogi Tape, constables Leena Talong (lone female), Lucky Tacho (4th IRBn), Marge Lona, Doli Bagra and Kamkiram Tayeng (both drivers).

It was an initiative of Arunachal Voluntary Blood Donor Organization (AVBDO) in collaboration with TRIMHS while superintendent of police Jimmy Chiram had mobilized his personnel.

Chiram, who assisted by AVBDO president Ramesh Jeke and chief adviser Pradeep Kumar, gave away ‘I am a Plasma Hero’ certificates signed by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, said that all cops have donated voluntarily.

“Such humanitarian services would undoubtedly encourage members of civil society and other police personnel to follow suit to save lives of others. We would donate as and when required,” Chiram added.

A team of TRIMHS led by Dr Tashi Paley, Dr Pssang Sona and Dr Riniam Nabam conducted the camp in the blood bank while many others including teacher Tana Yapi, her friends Tasar Pana and Taba Kuna extended their services.

Though TRIMHS director Dr Moji Jini, who could not come due to ill health, lauded the move as exemplary and inspiring.