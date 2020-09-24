Arunachal: 84 recruit constable infected with Covid-19

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar; A total of 84 newly recruited constable (Male) who were undergoing training at Police Training Centre (PTC) Banderdewa has been detected Covid 19 positive after they were tested trough antigen in last three days. Said a official statement from Police headquarter.

A spokes person of Arunachal Pradesh Police, Dr. Hemant Tiwari inform that ” total 84 newly recruited constables (Males) who were undergoing training has been detected covid 19 positive in past three days. They are from D,E and F Company and were living in their separate barracks. After they being detected all of them were send to Covid Care centre, Lekhi. Dr. Tiwari said.

The training activities has been suspended from today onwards. SP said.

‘The recruited constables were directed to report to PTC wef 10-13 September. They were undergone RAT antigen test at their respective district and after being tested negative they were immediately end to PTC through police vehicle without being allowed to get in touch with other people from 14th to 20 September and they were kept in isolation (quarantine) in their respective barrack’. SP said.

The training started from Sept 21 and in the evening 14 cadets of F Company reported cough and cold and they were tested on Sept 22nd and 8 of them were tested positive and were send to CCC, Lekhi. He said.

After contact tracing was done and other also detected positive. SP added.

It is to mention that batch of around 480 of newly recruited constable were undergoing training for constable at PTC, Banderdewa during the month of January. But during the outbreak of Coronavirus (Covid 19) the said PTC was converted into quarantine centre and the training were suspended in the March and restarted from Sept 21.

Most of the recruited constable were also engaged on duty during the nationwide lockdown including Capital complex. However some of them who went to their respective district were also attached with the district police for district practical training (DPT).