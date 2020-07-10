Arunachal: 8 marooned people rescued from flooded Lohit River    

Tezu: Showing a matter of heroism, a team of Lohit Police and District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) swung into action and rescued 8 (eight ) person ( three females and 4 males as well as seven months old baby ) from Jhalukbari village after the water of flooded Lohit river inundated houses in the village

Subsequent to the message of flood reported in the village, Damchen Nordu DDMO, T Jamba DySP and their team of brave heart fishermen rushed to the village and timely save the marooned person. “It was ‘do or die’ effort from us to save their lives amidst the flooded water of Lohit River. We timely rescued them and sheltered them in safer places. There was lo lost of life till day”, the DDMA source discloses.

“We have used the rubber boat hired from private party to use it during flood when mighty Lohit and its tributaries swelled marooning number of settlement areas during flood. Our rescue team remained alert at this hour of emergency and whenever any case of flood affected families need rescue we volunteer to save their precious life”, says one of the official.

Meanwhile, the Lohit District Administration has already issued an order alerting the public to shift from low-lying and periphery area of rivers, avoid venturing to river site etc.