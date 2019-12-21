Arunachal: 8 drug peddlers nabbed with drugs

Aalo

After conducting several raids in different places in and around Aalo township, the west siang police nabbed 8 drug peddlers with 34.67 gms of drugs.

West Siang SP Jummar Basar inform that on Friday the team comprising Inspr. Yomken Riram, OC PS Aalo, Inspr. Oimang Pertin, SI C. Yanchang, ASI Gekar Loyi, HC Kirdo Ngomdir and Ct. Wangdang Phuksa conducted several raids in several places in Bogdo, Hiker Gumin and Sipu Pui under Aalo township in the intervening night of 19.12.2019 and 20.12.2019,

The team has been able to recovered 24 plastic containers containing approx. 34.67 gms of drug substance.

Eight drug peddlers were apprehended. A Case FIR No. 110/19 u/s 21 (a)/27 (b) NDPS Act, R/W Sec 34 IPC has been registered at Aalo PS in this regard and investigation is on. SP Basar added.

Meanwhile, the West Siang district police continue with the crackdown on the drug peddlers. SP Jummar Basar constituted team has been consistently doing its work to eradicate drug menace from the district.