Arunachal: 73 percent voters turnout in Panchayat and Municipal Elections- SEC

ITANAGAR: Around 73 percent voter turnout was recorded in the Panchayat and Municipal Elections held in the state on 22 December, as per report received on Wednesday.

Addressing media persons here today at State Election Commission (SEC) Office, the Commissioner Hage Kojeen said, “The voting percentage would increase as the commission is still to get figures from four polling stations of Upper Subansiri and East Kameng”.

“Amid Covid-19 pandemic, total of 73 percent electorate exercised their franchise in the polling held for the panchayats and two municipal bodies till 4 pm and beyond in some places which went till 7 to 9 pm”, he added while informing that no incident of violence was reported from any polling station terming the conduct a peaceful and successful one.

He informed that total of 357500 voters’ turnout to exercise their franchise, out of which 170078 male, 123989 female and 5511 VED at 1,472 polling stations across the state, adding that Longding polled the highest with 86 percent followed by Lower Dibang Valley with 85 percent and Pasighat municipal polled the lowest of 52.25 percent.

Further, he informed that total of 8 cases have reported for re-polling as per recommendation of District Election Officer (DEO) on the basis of the reports of damaging of ballot boxes, and SEC had scheduled the re-polling for 24 December.

“Local body elections in Vijaynagar had been deferred considering the sensitive situation”, Kojeen said while citing that it is upto the state government to come up with specific solution to the issue and on the basis of their recommendation commission shall consider further course of conduct when asked about local body elections in Vijaynagar.

Meanwhile, SEC Secretary Nyali Ete briefing about Ward no. 17, ‘A Sector’ Naharlagun incident, he said, “There was a report on duplicacy voting to which the commission had referred the incident to Municipal Election Officer and got checked with the election observer, and found no such act”.

“Law will take its own action against those individuals involved in causing violence”, said Kojeen while replying to a query on actions to be taken against the troublemakers by SEC.

“With great satisfaction, we have able to conduct the local body elections very peacefully in the state with the cooperation and support from the state government, political parties, electorates missionaries in the districts and dedicated co-team of SEC”, commissioner said.