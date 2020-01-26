Arunachal: 71st Republic day celebrated in Tawang

Tawang

71st Republic day was today celebrated in a grand manner in Tawang district today. RD Thungon ADC Lungla, Lobsang Wangchu Bapu ADC Jang, and Lobsang Tsering ADC(HQS)Tawang hoisted national flag in their respective sub divisions. Reports from all the other EAC and circle headquarters are also received.

In district Headquarters at General Parade Ground Tawang Deputy Commissioner Tawang Sang Phuntsok, hoisted the national flag amidst huge gathering. The Jawans from IRBn, APP, School students from NCC, Scouts, Guide and Cub Bulbuls participated in the republic day parade. There was cultural show from students and NGOs, weapon show and pipe band display from Indian Army and Exhibition stalls from departments of Government.

Speaking on the occasion as Chief guest after unfurling the national Flag DC Tawang Sang Phuntsok in his address paid homage to the freedom fighters and great leaders of the nation, he remembered Dr.BR Ambedkar and other leaders of the constituent assembly for their contribution in making the constitution of India.

Further he appealed the general public to maintain peace and brotherhood in society and contribute for national development. He requested the electrical consumers to judiciously use electricity and electrical equipments like heater and geysers taking into consideration the low electricity generation in hydels due to low discharge of water in winter.

DC further informed the general public that to tackle with wild animal menace of destroying crops, Honble MLA Tawang Tsering Tashi has initially announced a sum of five Lakh rupees for solar fencing in five villages of Tawang constituency.

For the first time in Arunachal Pradesh Sewerage system costing 25crores of Rupees for Tawang district is being taken up by department of Public Health engineering he added. Besides these DC Tawang also spoke about education, Sarkar Apke Dwar,Health, social security schemes, Agriculture , Horticulture, dairy development and ongoing developmental activities like 101 bedded indoor in District Hospital, CC Pavements in township area upto Tawang monastery, walk through market and under ground cabling and water system.

Sang Phuntsok congratulated Kumari Pema of Namtshering residential school for being awarded national Bravery award by the Honble President of India recently. He conveyed his best wishes to all the students for coming examinations and congratulated the education department and teachers for their sincere service and bagging good result in CBSE examinations last year in state.

Four teachers and three doctors from Indian army were given commendation certificate for their sincere contribution in the service of public of Tawang by district administration on this day.