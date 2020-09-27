Arunachal: 7-year-old boy reportedly drown in Pare river  

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: A seven-year-old boy has been reportedly drowned in Pare river in Nimte village in Sagalee sub-division of Papum pare district on Saturday afternoon. Source said.

A source from Doimukh police station and 12th Bn NDRF sources said that ‘ it has been ascertain from the victim parents that on Sept 26 (Saturday) at around 3.30 PM (afternoon) the 7 year boy has been drowned in Pare river while taking bath near Nimte village in Sagalee sub-division.

The locals and constituted team has been in search of the body right from Nimte village to downstream, however the team of Papum pare police and 12th Bn NDRF are also engaged to search the body.

Till evening 5.28 PM the search operation was continue by the team of NDRF near Hoj area. The sources informed.