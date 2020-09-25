Arunachal: 7 more Containment zones created after rising COVID-19 cases in Itanagar

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: The district administration of Itanagar Capital Region ( ICR ) on Friday has declared seven more areas as containment zone in ICR. These areas has been contained as per the advice of District Medical team due to high number of rising positive cases for COVID-19

These seven contained zones are,

DCoy/ E Coy various areas Gate -I to Gate-II along with National Highway within the boundary of Dolikoto village and DFO colony Banderdewa. C sector near Chief Secretary’s Quarter and Upper part of All India Radio, Satellite colony and near Shiv Mandir Colony Itanagar. Gandhi market sector near BSNL and surrounding areasItanagar . C- Sector Nangkar building and surrounding areas Itanagar. C- sector areas surrounding of Yasso Building and Industry office Itanagar. Backside of GHSS and AAPSU office in ESS sector Itanagar and Vivek Vihar, all areas near behind of Arunodaya school Itanagar.

After declared the containment zone, no entry or exit in these seven contained locations or buildings without authorization, and the entry/exit points shall be barricaded and cordoned off by the police.

For the next 14 days, the inmates shall not move outside the locations/buildings. Any violation shall be prosecuted as per section 51 (b) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and under section 188 of the IPC.

The DC has requested the denizens of Capital Region to cooperate and follow SoPs diligently for everyone’s safety.