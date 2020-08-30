Arunachal: 7 days lockdown in Kimin after Covid 19 cases detected

ADVERTISEMENT

Kimin: After detection of COVID-19 cases in Kimin market line area, district administration has imposed 7 days lockdown in kimin from 30 Aug to 5 Sep, 2020. In this reagard a govt sircular has been issued by Likha Tejji, ADC, Kimin.

According to Govt circular, Kimin Market shall remain close for a period of 7 (seven) day’s w.e.f on 30* Aug’ 5 Am 2020 till 5th September 2020 5 PM. 2.

Labor’s those tested negative on or before 28th Aug 2020 can continue with their work within their own compound/premises and their movements are restricted.

(Five) days Home Quarantine for people of Kimin and Kakoi is hereby enforced. All the People should remain within their home Campus and their movement is restricted.

All the vehicles engaged in Quarry activities are banned for 7 (seven) day’s period.

All Commercial/Private and Passengers vehicles are banned for movement for a period of 7 (seven) day’s.

All private vehicles are prohibited for movement for 7 (seven) day’s except Medical & Office emergencies.

All Shopkeepers of Kimin and Kakoi shall undergo compulsory Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) anyone defaulting shall be liable for cancellation of trading license including ceiling of shops.

Uses of Mask, Hand Sanitizer, Maintaining Social distance norms are compulsory as per SOP.

All kind of labour entry is banned through Kimin gate till further order.

All kinds of vehicle movement to other districts through Kimin arc banned, due to weak Bailey bridge at 18.5 km Kimin to Potin Road.

Covid-I 9 War Leaders of Kimin and Kakoi including GB’s are directed to maintain SOP norms, restrict movement of people, and enforce 7 (seven) days Home Quarantine strictly.

All HOD of Kimin and Kakoi are directed to function their office with half strength.

All kind of gathering in public places are prohibited includes Gym. Pool Room playing in Ground, Swimming. Fishing in river & streams.

Essential services provider such as Medical, Electricity (power deptt.), PILE, Civil Supply, Telecom Service, Bank and Police Station, Para Military Organization.

A committee for tracing of suspected person is hereby constituted for Kimin town ship area and including colony.