Arunachal: 66 fresh Covid-19 positive cases reported, 58 from Itanagar

Itanagar- Arunachal Pradesh reported 66 new cases of COVID-19 including 58 from Itanagar Capital Complex alone, on Friday 17 July, taking the State’s tally of Coronavirus patients to 609, a health department report said.

Among 66, fresh cases, 58 are from Itanagar Capital region, 4 from Changlang, 2 from East Siang, and 1 from Lower Siang.

Among these 66 fresh cases, 63 cases are Asymptomatic and only 3 case are Symptomatic .

Today 22 covid-19 positive patients ( 10 from Itanagar Capital Complex, 9 from West Kameng, 2 from Namsai and 1 from Longding ) has been cured and discharged,

The data of the today’s positive cases shared by the health department with the media is as follows

The health department also share the plan for Rapid Test on 18th July as follows