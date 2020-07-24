Arunachal: 65 including 30 ITBP personnel found positive for Covid-19

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar- Arunachal Pradesh on Friday, 24 July, reported 65 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) including 30 ITBP personnel in Papumpare district taking the State’s tally of Coronavirus patients to 1056, a health department report said.

Thirty of the 65 fresh cases were reported in Papumpare district which are ITBP personnel detected in quarantine facility, followed by 23 cases in Capital Complex, 5 cases in Tirap ( out of which 2 are policemen), 3 BRTF personnel in Lohit, 2 cases in Roing and 1 each in Namsai and West Kameng. Positive Case detected in West Kameng is a Military personnel.

All barring 6 new patients are asymptomatic and they have been admitted to COVID care centres, said the health reprot.

Today 58 more people have recovered from the disease. They have been advised 14-day home quarantine and self-monitoring upon their release from hospitals, he said.

The Capital Complex region comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas has so far registered 374 cases, the highest in the state, followed by the Papumpare ( 57 ), Namsai ( 42 ), East Siang (39 ).

Of the 1056 cases, 661 are active while 392 people have recovered and three patients have died, adding 53,335 samples have been tested so far.

The data of the today’s positive cases shared by the health department with the media is as follows.