Arunachal: 64 SHGs of Roing and Meka CD Blocks celebrates International Women’s Day

PASIGHAT ( By- Maksam Tayeng )- Along with the rest of the world, the International Women’s Day was also celebrated by Cluster Level Federation women group of Roing and Meka CD Block of Lower Dibang Valley district at Bolung village Govt. Hr. Sec. School auditorium today in which a total of 64 Self Help Groups under 8 PLFs and 1 CLF participated with much enthusiasm.

The IWD celebration was graced by Tinam Tayeng Lego, Chief Patron, Adi Baane Kebang Women Wing (apex) as Chief Guest and Oseng Apum Yirang, President, ABK Women Wing Lower Dibang Valley unit as Guest of honour wherein Dy. Commissioner, Lower Dibang Valley, Kesang Ngurup Damo, District Mission Manager, Mongam Basar and officials from State Bank of India, Roing Branch and others also participated.

In her address to mass gathering of women on the occasion, Tinam Tayeng Lego said that, today’s international women’s day theme is on Leadership, hence the women folk of the area also need to show up their qualities and lead and contribute to society. Now time has come for women to move out of the four wall of the house and show their qualities, it’s the time to come out of darkness.

We must also maintain unity like today wherein several individuals of women under many SHGs, PLF and CLF have joined hands together and have started earning livelihood. While Oseng Apum Yirang spoke in the background of celebration of IWD and its importance to strengthen women. She also spoke on the need of promotion and use of ‘Kuyet’, the traditional shawl of Adis and marriage mark being introduced by ABKWW.

While, DC Lower Dibang Valley, KN Damo urged the women to put their hands together with District Administration in making the district plastic free so as to make the district one of the best districts in the state. “If women will have awareness of all these cleanliness and social responsibilities, surely society will prosper and for these all SHGs need to stay united”, added Damo. District Mission Manager, Basar also laid emphasis on the need for unity of all SHGs for their growth and contribution to the society, as formation of SHGs, PLS, CLF have also given a chance to let the voice of women heard in the society today.

Meanwhile, SBI Roing has sanctioned and issued loans of Rs. 1 lakh each to 8 SHGs on the occasion for carrying out business and other activities for the promotion and support of women for their growth.

Today’s IWD was organized by Dakyon Ane Banggo CLF led by President, Danggap Perme Tayeng and Secretary, Ome Ratan Tayeng which covers total of 5 villages, i.e. Kangkong, Parbuk, Bolung, Jia and Meka. The IWD was successfully celebrated with almost the entire village women coming from various SHGs participated with much enthusiasm, informed Danggap Perme Tayeng.