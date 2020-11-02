Arunachal: 6 riders from state took part in ‘Leh MTB Competition 2020’

Itanagar- Six riders of the state in a general category successfully completed the recently concluded National Level ‘Leh MTB Competition 2020’ which was held at Leh – Ladakh from 25 to 31 October last, organized by Ladakh Police, Department of Tourism and Ladakh Cycling Association (LCA) under the guidance of Cycling Federation of India (CFI).

Participants from the state Tajum Dere was adjusted seven (7) positions and others Suto Linggi (12), Ahonda Menjo (16), Gollo Joseph (23), Omil Mize (25) and Nayu Lapung (37) respectively were also completed the competition.

The six riders were led by Everester-cum- Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award recipient, Taka Tamut as team coach, vice president Arunachal Cycling Association (ACA) cum president Ride Arunachal, Tali Yorme as manager that were supported by ACA.

Ther riders took part in a 50 kms (Leh – Karu), 54 kms (Leh – Likir), 41 kms (Leh – Taglangla and 35 kms (Leh – Khardungla) informed Coach Taka Tamut.

Racing at a high altitude and above was definitely difficult for the participants but somehow riders from the state have completed their race, he added.

“They had to go through the problem in order to get acclimatized to the weather and altitude,” said Manager Tali Yorme.

On the other hand Devender Kumar and Shiven from Himachal and Sonam Norbu from UT – Ladakh won the 1st, 2nd and 3rd position respectively.

As many as 99 riders compete in the Leh MTB Competition 2020 which is the highest accredited MTB Cycling race.