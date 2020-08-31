Arunachal: 6 days refresher Course for the Coaches & Instructors held

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: The Sports Authority of Arunachal Pradesh in collaboration with Centre of Excellence, Department of Physical Education, Rajiv Gandhi University, is conducting a 6 (Six) days refresher Course for the Coaches & Instructors of SAA and Directorate of Sports, GoAP w.e.f 31″ Aug to Sept2020.

A formal inauguration ceremony of 6 (Six) days refresher Course was held on 31st August 2020 in the Conference Hall of SAA through online video communication .

In the inaugural ceremony Prof. Saket Kushwaha, Vice Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University, Gumnya Karbak, Director, SAA, Tadar Appa, Director(Sports), Dr. Anil Mili, HOD RGU, Karbia Dodum, AD(Sports) & O B Meitei, Sports Officer, SAA along with Resource persons. Coaches & Instructors of Sports Authority of Arunachal & Directorate of Sports attended the function.

The online courses will conducted under the supervision of Dr. Anil Mili, Head of Department, Physical Education. RGU with his associate team expert (Resource Person) from different parts of the country in topic like Philosophy of Coaching, Doping & Ergonic Aids, Psychological Intervention for High performance, Speed training, Motivational Technique in coaching, Endurance Training, Management of Anxiety, Stress & Aggression in Sports Etc.

Altogether 17 Coaches & Instructors of SAA & Directorate of Sports. GoAP were participated in this inaugural day of 6(Six) days Refresher Course.