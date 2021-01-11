Arunachal: 6 days hospitality and adventure training on tourism begins in Lungla

TAWANG- Six days hospitality and adventure training for locals of Lungla for sustenance of tourism is being conducted from 11th Jan to 16th Jan 2021. Out of 6 days, first 3 days would be dedicated to Adventure Tourism training while next 3 days would be exclusively for training in Hospitality & Catering Management.

This camp is being Organised by Lungla Administration and Zemeithang battalion under Tawang brigade of Indian Army in collaboration with Himalayan Holidays, Bomdila, West Kameng.

In the Inaugural Function of the camp held today (11/01/2021) at Gakyid Zomkhang Hall Lungla, Colonel Abhishek Atal, graced the occassion as Chief Guest while Tashi Dhondup, ADC Lungla attended as Guest of Honour the Inauagural function was also attended by Thutan Gombu, ZPM 2-Lumla ZPC, Nawang Thutan Circle Officer Lungla, GBs, registered homestay owners, students, executive members of Dakpa-Pangchen Employees Welfare Association (DEWA), members of bazaar committee, Self help group members of Lungla.

Tsering Wange, Founder & CEO Himalayan Holidays briefed about the benefits of adventure tourism and hospitality in generating employment opportunities and self sustenance of tourism in the area.

The other faculty members for the Adventure Tourism are, .Dr. Anshu Jamsenpa, Guinness World Record Holder (The woman who climbed Mt Everest twice in five days) & Recipient of India’s Highest Adventure Award. Everester Nima Lama, Certified Adventure Trainer , Kukil Saikia, Tourism Expert having two decades experience in NE India Tourism. Hemen Borah, Engineer turned Adventure Organiser (Land, Air & Water)

faculty members for Hospitality management are Amitabh Dutta, Founder & CEO of ‘Only Chef’ – First Culinary School in NE India. Former GM of Taj Hotel (5 Star Deluxe). Alumni of IHM kolkata & Hospitality Management Graduate from Queen Margerate University, Edinburg Scotland. Dr. Alfred Basumatary, Assistant Professor turned Travel vlogger , Tenzin Sangey, Hospitality Intern, Martin Luther University Shillong, Liagi Tari, Hospitality Intern, Martin Luther University Shillong.