Arunachal: 594 people took Antigen test, 50 found Covid-19 Positive- DMO

Naharlagun: “Today 531 Antigen test was conducted in various parts of the Itanagar Capital Region ( ICR ) of which 33 people tested positive for the Covid-19. Also 17 people tested Covid-19 positive out of 63 from the paid quarantine facilities,” said he district medical officer (DMO) Itanagar capital region (ICR) Dr Mandip Perme

The DMO said antigen test was conducted at IMC wards 1, 4, 10, 14, 15, 16, 17, 19 and at Naharlagun PS on Tuesday. Giving break up of tests conducted in ICR he said till now 4336 antigen, 11814 RTPCR and 1528 Truenet tests have been conducted.

The DMO urged people living in the buildings where positive cases have been detected to maintain self quarantine. “Please don’t wait for the government or health authorities to declare a containment zone. Go for self quarantine and in the meanwhile authorities will take steps too,” DMO said.

Dr Mandip Perme has informed that the testing to detect the Covid 19 in various parts of ICR is now going on. He said the antigen testing will start in full swing from Wednesday onwards as more staff are joining the contact tracing team.